Gas‑line rupture, evacuations follow deadly crash involving fleeing teen driver in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A Northglenn teen who fled a Thursday night traffic stop crashed into a home, killing his 18‑year‑old passenger and triggering a gas‑line rupture that forced nearby evacuations, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

The teenage driver, 18-year-old Angelo Arias, was arrested at the crash scene and is facing multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, police said Tuesday.

The incident began after an officer attempted to stop Arias for erratic driving near Washington Street and E. 112th Avenue late Thursday.

Police said Arias initially stopped, but then took off and crashed into a home in the 10400 block of Clarkson Street just moments later.

No injuries inside the home were reported.

The crash ruptured a gas line and forced authorities to issue a CodeRed emergency notification to nearby residents, ordering an evacuation of the area.

Residents were allowed to return home after utility crews shut off the damaged gas line, and the area was deemed safe.

Police said Arias was suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Brummel at 303-450-8857 or dbrummel@northglenn.org.