Funeral home owner accused of abandoning nearly 200 decomposing bodies to appear in court

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies is slated to appear in court to hear prosecutors’ evidence against him. Jon Hallford and his wife, Carie Hallford, owned the Back to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado Springs. Prosecutors say that in addition to their funeral home, they used a building in the nearby rural community of Penrose as a body storage facility. The couple were arrested in November in Oklahoma. Jon Hallford was to appear in court Thursday. Carie Hallford had an evidentiary hearing last month. Neither one of them has entered a plea yet.

