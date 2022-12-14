Frisco man who pled guilty to sexual assault on a child sentenced to 4 years to life in prison

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. – A man from Frisco who pled guilty to sexual assault on a child back in September was sentenced to four years to life in prison Monday, according to the Fifth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Indiana Reed Blake, 20, of Frisco, Colo., was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence of four years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) for two counts of sexual assault on a child, a Class 4 felony.

An indeterminate sentence means there is no release date given at the time of sentencing.

Blake admitted to inappropriately touching young girls between elementary to middle school ages while they were staying over at his younger sister’s house.

The Colorado Department of Human Services and the Frisco Police Department opened an investigation after allegations by several girls of unwanted sexual contact were made to counselors at Summit Middle School.

“These brave girls not only did the right thing by letting school officials know what he did to them, they were instrumental in helping take a dangerous predator off of our streets,” said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney. “Sexual assault is difficult to talk about at any age, but by asking for help these young survivors have had an incredible impact on this community and have set an example for all of us to look up to.”

Blake was also sentenced to three years in the DOC (to run concurrent with the indeterminate four years to life sentence) for a previous 2020 case where he pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a child—possessing (pornographic) material, a Class 5 felony. In that case, he was given a four-year deferred judgment and sentence which was revoked Monday as part of the present case.

Once paroled, Blake will spend ten years to life on parole.