Four suspects arrested on child-sex crimes in Fort Collins; police believe there could be more victims

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins announced Monday they have arrested four men for child-related sex crimes, but said in a news release they believe there may be more victims and are asking for the public’s help to find them.

Adam Williams, 53; Dustin Kramer, 49; Ronald Lizan, 46; and Luis Vega-Gaspar, 51, were arrested and booked between Sept. 3 and Sept. 24 on several charges, including internet luring of a child, attempted sex assault on a child, and soliciting for commercial activity with a child, according to a news release.

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The arrests followed a month-long investigation by the city’s Cyber Crimes Unit that began in August.

But in Monday’s news release, a spokesperson for the city’s police department said detectives there could be more victims.

Fort Collins Police Services

They are asking anyone who has been victimized or who witnessed exploitation of a child to please contact the FCPS Tipline at (970) 416-2125.