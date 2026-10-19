Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Four suspects arrested on child-sex crimes in Fort Collins; police believe there could be more victims

Four suspects arrested on child-sex crimes in Fort Collins; police believe there could be more victims.jpg
Fort Collins Police Services
Four suspects arrested on child-sex crimes in Fort Collins; police believe there could be more victims.jpg
top-stories.mp4
Posted
and last updated

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins announced Monday they have arrested four men for child-related sex crimes, but said in a news release they believe there may be more victims and are asking for the public’s help to find them.

Adam Williams, 53; Dustin Kramer, 49; Ronald Lizan, 46; and Luis Vega-Gaspar, 51, were arrested and booked between Sept. 3 and Sept. 24 on several charges, including internet luring of a child, attempted sex assault on a child, and soliciting for commercial activity with a child, according to a news release.

top-stories.mp4

The arrests followed a month-long investigation by the city’s Cyber Crimes Unit that began in August.

But in Monday’s news release, a spokesperson for the city’s police department said detectives there could be more victims.

Four suspects arrested on child-sex crimes in Fort Collins; police believe there could be more victims.jpg

They are asking anyone who has been victimized or who witnessed exploitation of a child to please contact the FCPS Tipline at (970) 416-2125.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

ask lisa.png

Denver7 | Weather

What do you want to know about Colorado weather? Ask Lisa Hidalgo