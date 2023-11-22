Four men found shot to death in Adams County home late Tuesday afternoon in apparent murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are investigating after four men were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide inside an Adams County home late Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a home on Franklin Drive near the intersection with 84th Avenue in unincorporated Adams County on a report of a gunshot victim at that home at around 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, four men were found shot to death inside the residence after law enforcement, along with with EMS and fire personnel, forced their way into the home, Adams County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Adam Sherman told Denver7 via phone Tuesday evening.

Deputies were called to a residence at the 8400 block of Franklin Dr. for gun shot victim at 4:25 PM today. Once on scene a total of 4 deceased adult males were found inside the home. pic.twitter.com/if9RicmPUv — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) November 22, 2023

While the investigation into the shooting is still in its early stages, Sherman said the shooting may have occurred following a family dispute of some sort.

"This appears to be a murder-suicide situation with some sort of family dynamic involved, with the main suspect having died by suicide," Sherman said, adding deputies are currently interviewing multiple witnesses, including neighbors and family members — a process that could take take several days to complete as investigators search for clues to figure out what led to the deadly shooting.

Sherman said deputies were also in the process of obtaining a search warrant so they can collect evidence from inside the home.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office wrote that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that there was no danger to the public.

