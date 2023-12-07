Four adults found dead inside El Paso County home following shooting; homicide investigation underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Four adults were found dead inside a home northeast of Peyton Wednesday, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said, as they reassured the public there was no threat the community.

Deputies received a report of a shooting at 21000 Akawi Way in unincorporated El Paso County at around 11:40 p.m. When deputies arrived shortly after midnight Thursday, deputies found a man with non-life-threatening injuries outside the address.

After he was rendered care, the county’s Tactical Support group, which includes SWAT, negotiators, medics, K9, robotic assets, and other resources, were dispatched to the home.

Upon SWAT's entry into the premises, four dead adults were found inside. Their identities have not been released and their relationship as well as a motive into the shooting is not yet known at this time, deputies said in a news release Thursday.

“Initial information indicates all events occurred prior to law enforcement arrival,” deputies wrote.

A homicide investigation is now underway.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 7, 11am