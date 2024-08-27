Fort Lupton farmer’s death remains unsolved 38 years later, Weld County Sheriff’s Office says

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Fort Lupton farmer was found dead by a family member 38 years ago, but after nearly four decades since the crime took place, the suspect remains at-large, according to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Gerald J. Drieling was discovered dead in his home on Aug. 27, 1986, after returning from a family gathering to change the water in an irrigation ditch. When he did not return to the gathering after an hour, the family member called 911 and first responders went to the home.

A preliminary investigation at the time appeared to show that Drieling “may have interrupted a burglary at his residence, and he was forced to lie prone in a hallway and was shot,” deputies with the sheriff’s office said in a social media post Tuesday.

Anyone with information that could help solve this cold case is asked to call Detective Kastilahn at bkastilahn@weld.gov or call him at (970) 400-2827. You can also submit tips to our tipline at Crimetips@weld.gov. or call (970) 304-6464.