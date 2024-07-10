Fort Collins teacher facing child sexual assault charges; police seek possible additional victims

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins arrested a middle school teacher Wednesday after allegations he inappropriately touched two female students and are asking for any possible additional victims to come forward.

Evan King, 50, is facing three counts of sexual assault on a child by one in the position of trust and one count of sexual assault on a child by one in the position of trust - a pattern of sexual abuse, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

Police said in a news release that King, a teacher and assistant track coach at Lincoln Middle School, has been employed with the Poudre School District for nine years and is currently on administrative leave.

The department said it became aware of the allegations in April and began a four-month investigation that identified two female juvenile victims and multiple student witnesses. The release said the district put King on leave immediately after the accusations came to light.

“Parents expect that the wellbeing of their child is held in the highest regard by those appointed to positions of trust. This is an intolerable abuse of his responsibility as an educator and we are saddened by the prospect there may be more victims,” said FCPS Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky in the news release. “Our detectives and Victim Services Unit are working to ensure these students receive the support they need during this difficult and emotional time.”

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims or witnesses of King’s alleged behavior.

“Now that King has been arrested, we hope any additional victims feel safe to report to us," said Volesky in the release.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or have additional information about this case should contact Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.