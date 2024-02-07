Fort Collins police shoot, wound armed man

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Officers with the Fort Collins Police Department shot and wounded an armed man in a residential area Wednesday afternoon.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he is expected to survive, according to police. No one else was injured.

The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of West Elizabeth and South Shields streets. Police said officers were dispatched to a call of a male who had dropped a handgun near that intersection and then picked it back up again.

When officers arrived, they observed the armed suspect behaving in a threatening manner toward a woman pushing two small children in a stroller, police said. An officer fired their weapon at the man after police said he refused to comply with commands.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, is also wanted on a felony warrant. He is known to the woman and children he allegedly threatened.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the police shooting.