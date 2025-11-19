Fort Collins police seek more victims after arrest of burglary suspect

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are searching for additional victims of a suspected burglar who was arrested early Tuesday morning.

Nicholas Wilcoxon, 21, was arrested by Fort Collins police after a brief chase at Collins Aire Trailer Park. Investigators said Wilcoxon escaped from police after burglarizing a home on Shady Street on the east part of town.

With the help of a drone, a K9 unit and deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement was able to track Wilcoxon to the trailer park, where he was arrested after breaking into another home.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on several charges, including: One count of robbery of a residence – strongarm, two counts of second-degree burglary of a residence – no force entry, one count of theft from burglary valued at $2,000 to $4,999, one count of unlawful Possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance (methamphetamine), one count of resisting arrest, and one count of obstructing a peace officer.

Investigators said in a news release they’re concerned they may be more victims of burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Detective Brady Staggers (970) 416-2299. People can also remain anonymous and contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868 with any information.