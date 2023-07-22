Fort Collins police seek man wanted in fatal stabbing

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins are looking for a man wanted in a fatal stabbing Friday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. outside a gas station at 318 N. College Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

The suspect in this incident was described as a male with a darker complexion, had a scruffy beard, is in his 40’s or 50’s and was last seen wearing jeans, a dark colored shirt, a black hat, and had a dark colored bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding this case or may have information regarding the suspect is asked to call Detective Justin Butler at (970) 221-6340.

People who want to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.