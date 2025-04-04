Fort Collins police seek additional victims after sex assault suspect is arrested

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Authorities in Fort Collins believe there may be additional victims connected to a sexual assault suspect recently arrested by police.

The investigation into Jesse Romero DiGrappa, 27, began last month while Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) investigated three separate sexual assault cases involving two different victims who were not known to each other.

On March 16, a victim reported to police she was sexually assaulted by a stranger around 2 a.m. as she was walking downtown. She said a man approached her and sexually assaulted her before she was able to run away.

About a week later, a different victim called 911 to report she was being sexually assaulted by a man she met on a dating application. He fled when the victim called 911. The victim told detectives the same suspect sexually assaulted her during a previous encounter approximately two weeks prior, according to a news release.

Denver7 via Fort Collins Police Services

Detectives were able to determine the suspect was the same in each of these three reports and he was later identified as Grappa, who recently moved to Fort Collins in January of 2025.

He was taken into custody Thursday and was booked into the Larimer County Jail on several charges including two counts of unlawful sexual contact and one count of possessing a dangerous or illegal weapon – both misdemeanors – as well as one count of unlawful sexual contact and three counts of sexual assault, both felonies.

During the investigation, detectives seized metallic knuckles belonging to DiGrappa. Metallic knuckles are considered an illegal weapon in Colorado and possession of this item is prohibited, according to police. No weapons were used in the commission of any of the reported sexual assaults, officials said.

Based on details of the investigation, detectives are concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about these incidents or the suspect, and who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective RJ Tuttle at (970) 416-2575, or rtuttle@fcgov.com.