Fort Collins police arrest woman after shooting near Poudre River White Water Park

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins arrested a woman in connection with a shooting near the Poudre River White Water Park Friday night. No one was injured.

Sara Marie Bieber, 42, was taken into custody and booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder—extreme indifference, animal cruelty and domestic violence, according to an online booking report.

Police allege Bieber was chasing a man on foot and fired multiple rounds at him, one of the bullets striking an occupied tent. Police also asked area residents and business owners to check their property for potential damage.

Police said Bieber and the man, who are known to each other, were involved in an argument inside a motorhome the two were staying in near the water park before the shooting, which was reported to police around 8:30 p.m.

“The quick response and apprehension of this suspect certainly helped prevent injuries and further damage from this reckless firing of rounds. These types of actions will not be tolerated in, or by our community,” said Fort Collins Police Lieutenant Adam Ruehlen in a news release.

Anyone with information about this case who has yet to speak to police is asked to contact Detective Dollie Knab at 970-416-2195.