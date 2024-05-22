Fort Collins man gets 32 years in prison for attempted murder in ‘random and unprovoked act of violence’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man was sentenced to 32 years in prison Tuesday for attempted murder in what prosecutors called a “random and unprovoked act of violence.”

The crime happened on Feb. 21, 2023, when a man who was driving on E. Mulberry St. in Fort Collins was shot. Prosecutors said the bullet hit him before shattering his car’s window, but luckily, the victim survived.

Surveillance video and traffic camera footage were able to help identify the suspect, Jorge Arreola, who was arrested after his vehicle was identified as matching one described by the victim. Shell casings were also found inside that vehicle, which matched the gun used in the shooting.

The case against Arreola went to trial on March 19 and lasted for 8 days, with the jury finding Arreola guilty on one count of attempted murder, a Class 3 felony, and a sentence enhancer of a violent crime for using the weapon.

“This case garnered public attention given the violent and seemingly random act, committed with no connection to the victim,” said Kylie Massman, a spokesperson for the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, adding the victim was able to make a full recovery and testified at trial.

During sentencing, Judge Daniel McDonald said this was one of the most brazen acts of violence he’d ever seen, according to a news release.

Prosecutors agreed.

“This was plain and simple a random and unprovoked act of violence that has no place in our community,” said Deputy District Attorney Erin Butler.

