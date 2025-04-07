Fort Collins man arrested on suspicion of human trafficking, sexual assault

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Colins man was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and sex assault and investigators say there may be other victims.

The investigation into 49-year-old John R. Fischer began after the Larimer County Department of Human Services notified Fort Collins Police (FCPS) about a possible incident of sexual trafficking on March 6.

An investigation launched by police revealed that Fischer was allegedly providing alcohol, methamphetamine and cocaine to minors as well as sexually assaulting at least one victim in exchange for cash and clothing.

The crimes happened for approximately one month, according to a news release.

Last Wednesday, detectives took Fischer into custody and booked him into the Larimer County Jail on the following charges: Three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, Class 4 and Class 2 felonies, respectively.

Denver7 via Fort Collins Police Services

Two days later, additional charges were filed against Fischer, including two counts of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, Schedule II (a Class 1 felony), two counts of sexual assault (a Class 4 felony), and one count of pandering of a child (a Class 2 felony).

“It is vital we protect those most vulnerable in our society and ensure they can thrive in our community without fear of abuse or exploitation,” said Assistant Chief Frank Barrett, who oversees the FCPS Criminal Investigations Division.

Police said Fischer is also on parole “as a result of a previous case in Fort Collins” which involves juveniles.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding Fischer, or additional victims or juveniles who have had contact with him, to please contact Criminalist Laura Knudsen at (970) 222-2497.