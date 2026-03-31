Fort Collins man arrested in string of pellet‑gun attacks on moving vehicles

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police in Fort Collins announced Tuesday that they arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with at least a dozen pellet‑gun attacks on moving vehicles.

The months-long investigation led to the arrest of Jamal Lohrius, who was taken into custody after police served a search warrant at his home on Thursday.

Fort Collins police allege Lohrius shot a pellet gun at 12 moving vehicles, causing more than $15,000 in damage, and they believe additional victims may be out there.

No injuries were reported.

From the suspect’s home—located in the 300 block of S. Shields Street—police said investigators seized multiple firearms and ammunition.

Additionally, police said based on detectives’ additional observations and significant community safety concerns, a warrant addendum was obtained, and all known firearms, ammunition, and accessories at the site were seized.

Lohrius was booked into the Larimer County Jail on one felony count of criminal mischief and 12 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash‑only bond.

Anyone with information or unreported vehicle damage in the area is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Detective Al Wilson at 970-416-2923 or alwilson@fortcollins.gov.