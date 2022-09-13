Fort Collins man arrested in Minnesota on child porn charges

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A Fort Collins man arrested in Minnesota for possession of child porn last month is awaiting extradition to Larimer County to face prosecution for the crime.

Darrell “Tweak” Reneker, 52, was arrested in late August following a months-long investigation by Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) detectives. Police were tipped about Reneker in early 2021, according to a Tuesday news release from the police department.

Their investigation led them to Reneker’s home to execute a search warrant, where they collected several electronic devices which contained numerous sexually explicit videos and images involving children, according to a police department spokesperson.

Reneker was no longer living in Colorado during the investigation, but he was taken into custody after a warrant was issued for his arrest by authorities in Cook County, Minnesota last month. He is currently being held in the Lake County, Minn. jail while he awaits extradition to Larimer County.

The 52-year-old man is facing two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, a Class 4 felony, for possession of videos and more than 20 images of child pornography, according to the FCPS spokesperson.

“These are disturbing cases that can be difficult to investigate, and I’m extremely grateful to our detectives who step up to seek justice and prevent further victimization,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division. “In addition to the lasting harm caused to the victims depicted in explicit materials, research has also identified connections between child pornography possession and physical molestation. We'll continue working to stop these heinous crimes.”

Anyone with information about this suspect or case is encouraged to contact Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.