Fort Collins man arrested, accused of possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images, videos

Arrest
Posted at 11:55 AM, May 14, 2024
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a 28-year-old man accused of possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images and videos.

James Cameron Denny was taken into custody last week after a six-month-long investigation that was started in October following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The next month, investigators conducted a search warrant at Denny’s home. After months of processing digital forensic evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Denny for the following charges:

  • Sexual exploitation of a child - distribution
  • Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of videos
  • Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of videos/extraordinary risk
  • Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of images
  • Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of images/extraordinary risk

Denny was booked into the Larimer County Jail on May 7. He was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about this suspect or investigation is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143.

