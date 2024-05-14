Fort Collins man arrested, accused of possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images, videos

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a 28-year-old man accused of possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images and videos.
James Cameron Denny was taken into custody last week after a six-month-long investigation that was started in October following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
The next month, investigators conducted a search warrant at Denny’s home. After months of processing digital forensic evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Denny for the following charges:
- Sexual exploitation of a child - distribution
- Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of videos
- Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of videos/extraordinary risk
- Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of images
- Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of images/extraordinary risk
Denny was booked into the Larimer County Jail on May 7. He was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.
Anyone with information about this suspect or investigation is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143.