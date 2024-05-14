Fort Collins man arrested, accused of possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images, videos

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a 28-year-old man accused of possessing thousands of child sexual abuse images and videos.

James Cameron Denny was taken into custody last week after a six-month-long investigation that was started in October following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The next month, investigators conducted a search warrant at Denny’s home. After months of processing digital forensic evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for Denny for the following charges:



Sexual exploitation of a child - distribution

Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of videos

Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of videos/extraordinary risk

Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of images

Sexual exploitation of a child - possession of images/extraordinary risk

Denny was booked into the Larimer County Jail on May 7. He was released Thursday on a $50,000 bond, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about this suspect or investigation is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143.