Fort Collins high school teacher arrested on suspicion of sex assault, sexual exploitation of a child

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins High School teacher has been arrested on charges of sex assault and sexual exploitation of a child, police announced Thursday.

David Miles, 48, who taught music at Fort Collins High School for 16 years, was arrested earlier in the day and faces several counts for child sex crime-related charges, according to a news release from Fort Collins Police Services.

The investigation into Miles began on Feb. 18 of this year, when police received a report of a sex assault that occurred in 2022. The investigation would reveal that Miles had started talking with the victim through an app on his phone, sent explicit pictures of himself to her, and the two continued exchanging additional explicit images with each other, the release states.

At the time, the victim was a teen, but is now an adult, according to police.

Police said eventually, Miles met the victim at her home in Fort Collins and had “sexual contact with her.” The victim later recognized him as a teacher at Fort Collins High School.

A search warrant was obtained for Miles’ cell phone and police found evidence of the sexual assault, according to the release.

He was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Jail on one count of sexual assault; two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, access with intent sexually exploitative material; and one count of sexual exploitation of a child, permitting child engagement in explicit sexual conduct.

“I’m grateful for the work that detectives from the Crimes Against Persons Unit conducted in this case. Protecting youth from any type of sexual exploitation and assault is incredibly important to both our community and Fort Collins Police,” said Lieutenant Sara Lynd, who oversees the FCPS Crimes Against Persons Unit.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Poudre School District said that as soon as concerns about Mile’s alleged behavior were brought up to the district, the music teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave. Whether he is still employed with the district remains unclear.

“The safety and well-being of our students are [sic] our highest priority,” the statement reads. “We are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive learning environment and to responding with transparency and care.”

The district offered school counselors for any student who may need to talk with someone. Parents who wish to inquire about that should call the front office at 970-488-8021, so school staff can work with on a plan to support students in need.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other similar incidents involving Miles is asked to contact Detective Matt Dean at (970) 221-6580.