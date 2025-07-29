Former San Miguel County deputy on the run; wanted on several child sex crime charges, CBI says

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A former San Miguel County Sheriff’s deputy is on the run after being accused of more than 50 counts of child-related sex crimes, officials with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

Jesus Damian Nieblas, 28, reportedly resigned from the sheriff’s office on June 25 prior the start of the CBI investigation, after detectives allegedly found 27 videos of child sex abuse materials while executing a search warrant at his home in Norwood on July 10.

CBI investigators said there is no indication that any children in San Miguel County were victims of the alleged crimes, according to a news release, which stated that investigators do not believe Nieblas is currently in San Miguel County.

Denver7 via CBI

Nieblas has an active warrant for the following charges:



1 count of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 3 Felony)

11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 4 Felony)

16 counts of sexual exploitation of a child (Class 5 Felony)

27 counts of persons required to report child abuse or neglect (Misdemeanor)



Anyone with information about Nieblas’s whereabouts is asked to please contact CBI Special Agent Caroline Keevey at 970-248-7500. You may remain anonymous.