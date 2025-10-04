Former San Miguel County deputy arrested in Mexico on more than 50 counts of crimes against children

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — A former San Miguel County deputy accused of more than 50 crimes against children has been arrested after he reportedly fled to Mexico, deputies said Friday.

Jesus Damian Nieblas was arrested in Mexico in the border town of Agua Prieta, which borders Douglas, Arizona, months after reportedly fleeing the country when Colorado Bureau of Investigators found probable cause for his arrest after conducting a search warrant at his home in Norwood.

Nieblas had been on the run since July of this year, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office.

Evidence recovered at his home resulted in more than 50 charges, including 28 counts of sexual exploitation of a child as well as 27 counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.

He is currently being held at the Cochise County Jail in Bisbee, Arizona, on a $100,000 cash-only bond, deputies said.

It was not immediately clear when he would be extradited to Colorado.