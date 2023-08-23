Watch Now
Former Rocky Ford officer arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, misconduct, and theft

Posted at 2:17 PM, Aug 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-23 16:18:45-04

LAS ANIMAS, Colo. – A former Rocky Ford Police Department officer was arrested this week on several charges, including tampering with evidence.

George Ibarra, 41, was arrested Tuesday by officers from the Rocky Ford Police Department, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on suspicion of tampering with evidence, official misconduct and theft, according to a news release from the CBI.

The CBI does not go into detail about the allegations, only saying he was booked into the Bent County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we learn more.

