Former Rock Canyon High School teacher arrested for sexual exploitation of a child, Dougco deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Rock Canyon High School teacher has been arrested on two counts, including sexual exploitation of a child, deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Christen Cassic, 55, of Parker, was arrested Tuesday by Douglas County detectives on charges of sexual exploitation of a child and indecent exposure.

The former teacher is currently being held in the Douglas County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond, according to a news release.

Anyone who may have information that could help detectives in this case is asked to contact Detective Kate Morrissey at kmorriss@dcsheriff.net.

Deputies did not say they were searching for more victims, but the investigation is ongoing.

