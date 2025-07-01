Former Pueblo County sergeant arrested for allegedly keeping money collected from coworkers' paychecks

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A former Pueblo County Sheriff's Office sergeant was arrested Monday for allegedly keeping money collected from coworkers' paychecks.

A Pueblo County District Court judge issued a warrant alleging an independent investigation found 43-year-old Jason Hanratty unlawfully retained and misused funds collected from Pueblo County Sheriff's Office employees' paychecks after the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge #7 dissolved.

The arrest warrant alleges Hanratty misappropriated more than $17,000 in union dues from 41 Pueblo County Sheriff's Office employees for more than two years.

Hanratty, who was vice president of the lodge, allegedly deposited the money into personal and business accounts.

Hanratty was arrested on charges of felony theft and first-degree official misconduct, according to the sheriff's office. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Hanratty started working for the sheriff's office in April 2007, and was assigned to the patrol division as a sergeant. He esigned from the sheriff's office on April 15.

The investigation into his alleged misconduct was referred to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office to ensure impartiality and accountability.

Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero released the following statement regarding this incident: