Former Loveland jiu-jitsu instructor accused of sexually assaulting 2 children

LOVELAND, Colo. — A former Loveland jiu-jitsu instructor was arrested Friday after allegations that he sexually assaulted two juveniles came to light, the Loveland Police Department announced Monday.

Alexander Hawkeye Martinez, 29, faces three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust and two aggravated sex offense sentence enhancers.

Police said that the investigation began after the victims came forward and disclosed the alleged abuse.

Investigators said Martinez and the victims knew each other, and the alleged offenses occurred while Martinez served in a caregiving role.

“The courage displayed by these young victims cannot be overstated,” Loveland Police Lieutenant Heather Moore said in a news release. “Their willingness to speak up made this investigation possible. I want to recognize the dedication of our investigators and thank the District Attorney's Office for its continued partnership and support.”

Martinez previously worked as an instructor at Infinite Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Loveland and was known by the nickname "X.”

Additionally, investigators believe there may be more victims because of Martinez's past role as an instructor and caregiver.

Martinez is being held in the Larimer County Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond with pretrial restrictions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 14.

Anyone with information about similar incidents is being asked to contact the Loveland Police Department’s tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.

