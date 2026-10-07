Former Littleton teacher arrested on child sex crime charges; police believe there may be additional victims

DENVER — A former Littleton teacher and coach was arrested last month on child sex crime-related charges, and police are now asking for potential victims to come forward.

Adam Williams, 53, was arrested on Sept. 4 in Castle Rock on charges related to the online exploitation and luring of a child. Police said probable cause for his arrest was developed through the use of a fake online profile created by a Fort Collins Police Services detective who was communicating with Williams as part of the investigation.

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“During the investigation, FCPS detectives have developed information that leads them to believe there may be additional victims,” a spokesperson for the agency said Wednesday.

Williams previously worked as a teacher and coach from 1998 to 2025 at Options Secondary School, and a coach from 2007-2025 at Littleton High School, the spokesperson said.

They added that in January of last year, Williams was placed on administrative leave from Littleton Public Schools following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a minor, but the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office determined there was insufficient evidence to pursue criminal charges at that time.

“We want to clarify that the events leading to Mr. Williams’s arrest did not occur during the time he was employed by Littleton Public Schools and did not occur in Arapahoe County,” a spokesperson for Littleton Public School said in a statement Wednesday. “We also have no information that Mr. Williams engaged in any improper conduct with any student or any other member of the LPS community.”

Fort Collins Police Services

Given the new charges in Fort Collins, Littleton police is now seeking information regarding any additional individuals who may have had inappropriate or concerning interactions with Williams, the police department spokesperson said.

Williams, who is facing charges of internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, and three counts of promotion of obscenity to a minor, was released on a $75,000 personal recognizance bond.

Anyone who believes they may have relevant information or may have been a victim is encouraged to contact the LPD at (303) 794-1551. Information may help investigators determine whether additional charges are appropriate.