Former Littleton soccer coach accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

LITTLETON, Colo. — A former Littleton soccer coach is accused of sexually assaulting multiple children.

James William Bain, 72, was arrested Wednesday on five felony counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Littleton police say there are multiple victims in this case.

Littleton Police Department

Bain served as a soccer coach with Colorado United/ Littleton Soccer Club for more than 30 years. He also served as chair president for many years.

Bain stepped down from coaching in June, according to Littleton police.

In a statement, Colorado United/ Littleton Soccer Club said it takes allegations seriously and is cooperating with Littleton police.

"On behalf of Colorado United/Littleton Soccer, we want to ensure all parents, players and coaches that we are aware of the sexual assault allegations against James William Bain, a former coach with the club, and his subsequent arrest.



Colorado United/Littleton Soccer takes all allegations of assault seriously and is fully cooperating with the Littleton Police Department during the investigation. In respect to the work of the authorities, Colorado United/Littleton Soccer will not address the allegations further during the investigative proces"

Anyone with information on this case, or anyone who may be a victim, is asked to call the department at 303-795-3896.