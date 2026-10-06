Former Lakeside police sergeant arrested on several charges following yearlong investigation

LAKESIDE, Colo. — A former Lakeside police sergeant was recently arrested on several charges after a yearlong investigation of potential misconduct.

Former Sergeant Howard Prince is accused of theft, forgery and official misconduct charges related to the suspected theft of wages beginning in or around July 2025, according to a news release.

Following an internal review and administrative process, the Lakeside Police Department terminated Prince's employment for cause on January 6, 2026.

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Lakeside Chief of Police Kenneth Fountain said the allegations warranted an external investigation, and so the police department reached out to Arvada police to help them conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into these allegations, the release states.

On Aug. 25, the Arvada Police Department presented the results of its investigation into Prince’s conduct to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges. An arrest warrant was then obtained to arrest Prince on the previously mentioned charges, according to the release.

In all, Prince is charged with 51 counts of forgery, one count of official misconduct, and one count of theft ranging from $20,000-$100,000.

“The allegations in this case do not reflect the standards, values, or level of policing expected of the Lakeside Police Department,” Fountain said. “The authority entrusted to police officers carries with it an equally significant responsibility to act lawfully, ethically, and with integrity.”