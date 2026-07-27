Former Jeffco Schools employee arrested for sex assault on a child had compromising evidence since 2018: Docs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A former Jeffco Public Schools security guard arrested for child sex assault charges last month kept evidence of child sex abuse material for nearly 10 years before he was caught, according to an arrest affidavit in the case obtained by Denver7 over the weekend.

Brian C. Richie, 67, was arrested June 22, 2026, by Longmont police on more than 30 charges, including felony sexual assault on a child from a position of trust, production and possession of child sexual abuse material, and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

The investigation into Richie began in January of this year after a child disclosed “unsafe touching" by Richie to staff at Blue Sky Bridge child advocacy center following a school safety presentation.

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The child told staff Richie would “put his hand down my pants and touch my butt,” when they were alone during times Richie would baby sit them, according to the affidavit.

Subsequent interviews with the child’s relatives revealed “behavior from Brian which has raised concern,” arresting documents show, including the belief that one of the relatives interviewed “felt he was grooming [the child] for Brian to be his favorite person,” and noticing that the suspect was “spending too much time alone with [the child] when it appeared to be out of the way for him to do so.”

In one such instance, one of the relatives recalled a time when they caught the suspect and the child in a separate room, alone, watching TV. That relative would later speak with the suspect, explaining they felt it was inappropriate for him to just hide away in a room with children.

During an interview with several Longmont Police Department investigators about a month later, Richie initially denied touching the child under his care inappropriately but later confessed to having several nude images of the child after investigators seized his phone as evidence, according to the affidavit.

The former Jeffco Schools security guard described the media files in his device, which were in a hidden folder, as a “collection” and later as “private,” ultimately describing the media as a “fetish.”

He explained to police he not only had naked pictures of the child, but that he also had naked photos of another adult living in the home that he obtained from a camera placed in his bedroom.

Investigators learned the adult in the home was not aware they were also being recorded, but said they believed the cameras were put in his bedroom “for approximately 2 months,” the affidavit states.

Police also later learned Richie had purchased Meta smart glasses which are capable of recording video, and a search warrant for Richie’s phone revealed “files which contained child sex abuse material,” with the earliest piece of media depicting a naked child taken on Sept. 15, 2018. The most recent file, a video, was created on Dec. 8, 2025,” according to the probable cause statement.

In all, the forensic search of Richie’s phone and media files revealed 16 images and 12 videos of a nude child and videos of the other adult engaging in sexual acts with the suspect that he had allegedly recorded with the Meta smart glasses.

“[The other adult] was unaware of either of these modes of recording and did not consent to being recorded during a sexual act,” the affidavit states. “These images were saved in the same hidden folder as the images [of the child victim].”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Jeffco Public Schools said Richie was indeed an employee of the district but said the allegations against the suspect “are not alleged to have occurred at any school and are not connected to any Jeffco Public Schools student.”

Richie was booked into the Boulder County Jail.