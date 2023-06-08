Former Denver teacher arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting student, police seek additional victims

DENVER – A former Denver teacher was arrested last week on suspicion of sexual assault against a student, and police believe there could be more victims.

Charles Reginald “Reggie” Gwinn, 40, was arrested June 2 on two counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, a Class 3 felony. Both counts are related to alleged sexual assaults involving the same student between March and July of 2018.

Gwinn was a theater teacher at St. Elizabeth’s School in Denver at the time of the incidents, according to police.

Police said the investigation began in March of this year when a girl and her father filed a report with the Denver Police Department.

The victim told police Gwinn fondled her several times during that five-month period and forced her to touch him inappropriately over his clothing.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, DPD is raising awareness in an effort to determine whether there are any additional victims at this or any other location,” reads a news release from the police department.

Gwinn was also a manager with the University of Denver’s Wellness & Recreation Youth Programs but was fired following his arrest last week. Denver7 is working to learn when the suspect started working for DU.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information that could help investigators is encouraged to call the Denver Police Missing and Exploited Persons Unit at 720-913-6653.