Former Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer coach arrested for child sex assault may have more victims, police say

PARKER, Colo. — Police investigating a former Colorado youth soccer coach for child sex assault said Tuesday they suspect he may have additional victims.

Juan Carlos Hernandez, 40, was arrested Friday on four counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust – pattern of abuse, and two counts of aggravated incest.

Hernandez was a coach at Fusion Soccer Inc, which was doing business as Rapids Youth Soccer at the time of his arrest, according to a news release from the police department.

“We are sharing this with the community after learning new information through a continuing investigation,” a spokesperson with the Parker Police Department said Tuesday, adding the police department was sharing a photo of Hernandez in the hope that additional victims would come forward.

Denver7

In a letter to families Thursday, Aaron Nagel, the executive director of the Rapids Youth Soccer program, said the organization was "to share news about a serious matter involving one of our South coaches..."

Nagel said in a letter the allegations against Hernandez "occurred years before he joined our organization and are unrelated to our youth soccer community."

We understand this news may be distressing. Please know the safety and well-being of our players and families remain our top priority. Our club follows strict safety protocols, including comprehensive background checks and child-protection training, and we are committed to maintaining the highest standards.



If you or your child have concerns or need support, our staff is here to listen. We will share updates as appropriate. Thank you for your trust as we work to ensure a safe, positive environment for every player.

If anyone has information about crimes possibly committed by Hernandez, or if Hernandez may have victimized your child, you are asked to please contact Detective D. Cashman at dcashman@parkerco.gov or 303-805-6523.