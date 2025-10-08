Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former UNC golf coach convicted of unlawful sexual contact with CU student

The victim alleged her coach “engaged in inappropriate physical contact” with her in November of 2023
GREELEY, Colo. — A former University of Colorado coach was found guilty Tuesday of inappropriately touching one of his students during a golf lesson back in 2023.

Benjamin Portie, 47, was convicted of one count of unlawful sexual contact on September 26 by a Weld County jury.

The case against him stems from an incident dating back to November 24, 2023, in which prosecutors alleged that Portie “engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the victim” during a private golf lesson with a University of Colorado student.

The woman told the court that Portie placed himself behind her during a drill, pressed his body into her, and during the drill, touched her vagina multiple times.

Portie came to UNC as the head coach for the women’s golf team at the beginning of the 2017-18 season, according to prosecutors. He resigned from the program in 2021 and was not employed by the university at the time of the incident.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 12.

