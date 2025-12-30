Former CBI forensic scientist accused of alleged mishandling of DNA evidence set to be arraigned Tuesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A former Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forensic scientist accused of mishandling DNA evidence in hundreds of cases is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning at the Jefferson County courthouse nearly a year after she was first charged.

Woods spent nearly 30 years with CBI and she’s facing more than 100 felony charges tied to the alleged mishandling of DNA evidence, potentially impacting more than 1,000 cases dating back to at least 2008.

Prosecutors say she attempted to influence public servants, forged government documents, committed perjury, and caused more than a million dollars in damage through a cybercrime count.

This case first came to light in late 2023 after CBI reported inconsistencies in her forensic work. Since her arrest in January, the fallout has been widespread, including at least one conviction already overturned and growing concern about how many other cases could be affected.

Back in January, Denver7 spoke with victims of her alleged misconduct.

Former CBI forensic scientist accused of mishandling evidence to be arraigned

“I wanted to witness missy woods finally coming to justice for all she’s done. She has damaged further all of the victims as well as families. What she did can never be set straight,” said Tamra Dean Harney, whose father’s murder case was handled by Woods.

Her arraignment is set to begin at 11 a.m. Denver7 plans to be in the courtroom and we will bring you updates as we get them.