Foot chase across I-25 leaves one suspect critically hurt in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Castle Rock police say a vehicle with a stolen plate led to the capture of two suspects, one of whom was critically injured after running across Interstate 25.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when officers were alerted to a vehicle with the stolen plate entering Castle Rock, according to police.

Police said officers then located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects fled and entered a dead-end neighborhood.

Instead of initiating a pursuit, police said officers held their position until the vehicle exited the area, at which point they successfully deployed a tire‑deflation device.

Denver7 News at 5 p.m.

After the suspects’ tires were deflated, they continued to elude officers and entered I-25, where the inoperable vehicle came to a stop, and two people ran from the car, according to police.

One of the suspects was hit by a passing vehicle and critically injured. Officers on scene provided aid until paramedics arrived, then transported the individual to a local hospital.

The suspect's current condition is unknown.

The second suspect fled into a nearby neighborhood, hid in the bushes at a residence, and was later found by drone and arrested.

Police said both suspects had felony warrants. The names of those involved have not been released.