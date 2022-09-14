Five people wanted on outstanding warrants arrested after stolen vehicle recovered

GREELEY, Colo. — Five people wanted on outstanding warrants were arrested Saturday in Greeley following an investigation into a recovered stolen vehicle.

Around 10:35 p.m., Greeley police officers were working to locate a stolen vehicle in the area of 4th Avenue and 11th Street. While in the area, officers located and recovered a stolen Hyundai Sonata.

During the investigation, officers learned multiple wanted persons were in the basement of a home in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue.

Officers arrived to the home and convinced some of the wanted suspects to come out. Ernesto Baray, 40, and Diana Orozco, 24, remained in the house and refused to come out, according to Greeley police.

Baray was wanted for first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, according to a social media post by Greeley PD in May.

The Greeley Police Department SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Unit (CNU) were dispatched to the scene. Negotiations were unsuccessful, so SWAT fired chemical munitions into the home, Greeley police said. Baray and Orozco exited the house shortly after.

In addition, Savanna Ferguson, 26, Julio Dominguez, 44, and Domingo Salazar, Jr., 50, were arrested on outstanding warrants. All five were taken to the Weld County Jail.

Police recovered a firearm during the arrests, according to Greeley police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 970-350-9605.