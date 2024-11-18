Five men wanted after attacking teenager inside Walmart Supercenter on Halloween, police say

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police in Longmont are asking for the public’s help to find five men suspected of attacking a teenager inside a Walmart Supercenter late Halloween night.

The attack happened at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Walmart Supercenter on E. Ken Pratt Blvd., according to police.

The five men reportedly entered the store, waited for the teenager to show up, and all five “jumped him,” a Longmont police official said in a Facebook post Monday morning.

The assault left the teen with serious bodily injury, officials said, adding an adult stepped in to stop the assault, but was assaulted as well by the five suspects.

All of the suspects left the store on foot before getting in a Ford F-150 and a Silver/Grey SUV (possibly a newer model Honda Pilot), according to police.

Investigators said two women who were inside the SUV had entered the store sometime before the five men went inside. While the women did not participate in the attack, they did drive at least one of the suspects away from the scene, they added.

If you have information that identifies those involved, please contact Longmont Police at 303-744-4300 x2473 and reference Longmont Police report 24-10376.