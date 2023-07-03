Fight over parking led to triple shooting in Thornton Sunday night, police say

THORNTON, Colo. – A fight over a parking spot led to a triple shooting in Thornton that ended with three people injured Sunday night, according to a spokesman with the Thornton Police Department.

The shooting was the reported on the 9500 block of Pecos Street, near the intersection with W. 96th Avenue, shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Once at the scene, officers found three victims who were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. A suspect was taken into custody, according to tweets from the police department.

On Monday, department spokesman Jesus Mendez said the shooting was the result of a “conflict between residents over parking,” but provided no further details.

Froylan Bahena-Benitez, 48, was identified as the suspect in the shooting by the police department. It’s unclear what charges – if any – he will face.

The three victims in the shooting – all men – were expected to make a full recovery, Mendez said.