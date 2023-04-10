Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Fight in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood leaves person dead, police investigating incident as a homicide

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Sirens 2
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 13:28:59-04

DENVER – A homicide investigation is now underway after a fight ended with one person dead in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Mestizo-Curtis Park at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after getting reports that a fight had taken place in the area. Responding officers said they found a victim there but could not say how badly injured that person was.

Officers were working to develop suspect information.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 10, 8am

On Monday morning, police said the victim in that fight had been pronounced dead and that the incident was now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information was asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.