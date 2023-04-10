Fight in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood leaves person dead, police investigating incident as a homicide

DENVER – A homicide investigation is now underway after a fight ended with one person dead in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Mestizo-Curtis Park at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after getting reports that a fight had taken place in the area. Responding officers said they found a victim there but could not say how badly injured that person was.

Officers were working to develop suspect information.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 10, 8am

On Monday morning, police said the victim in that fight had been pronounced dead and that the incident was now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information was asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.