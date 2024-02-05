Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Feds, police offer $5,000 reward for tips in man’s 2018 homicide in Denver’s Northern Park Hill neighborhood

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
khobi cyan eiland.png
Posted at 2:44 PM, Feb 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-05 16:44:28-05

DENVER — Federal officials, in conjunction with the Denver Police Department, are offering a $5,000 reward for information that may lead them to a suspect in the 2018 shooting death of an 18-year-old in Denver’s North Park Hill neighborhood.

Khobi Cyan Eiland, 18, was murdered the evening of Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, on E. 29th Ave. between Forest and Glencoe streets, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, gray jeans and white tennis shoes when he was shot, officials said in a news release Monday.

Despite life-saving efforts, Eiland died at the scene. A suspect has never been caught.

ATF and the Denver Police Department are asking for anyone who saw Eiland that afternoon on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in the area, or otherwise has any information related to this homicide, to report it to the Denver Police or ATF.

Information about this crime can be reported to ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000. Tips can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 5, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
7daystoendhunger.jpg

Community

Donate to help end hunger