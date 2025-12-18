Federal authorities in Colorado announce RICO indictments against 2 alleged Tren de Aragua leaders

DENVER — Federal authorities in Colorado on Thursday announced they had indicted two alleged leaders of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua in connection with a series of crimes in the state.

Brawins Dominique Suarez Villegas, known as “Chino San Vicente,” and Giovanni Vicente Mosquera Serrano, who also went by “Jovani San Vicente,” and was known as “El Viejo,” were charged with a RICO conspiracy, alleging that from May 2024 through on or about March 2025, Suarez Villegas and Mosquera Serrano “conducted activity for Tren de Aragua through a pattern of racketeering activity that included robbery, extortion, kidnapping, money laundering and controlled substance offenses,” according to prosecutors.

Both were also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and firearms offenses in connection with the armed robberies of two jewelry stores in the Denver area in June 2024, a news release states.

Prosecutors said other individuals are facing federal charges related to one of the jewelry store robberies in U.S. District Court of Colorado. One of those defendants, Newman Castillo-Delgado, was sentenced to 240 months in prison on December 17, 2025, after pleading guilty to charges including Hobbs Act Robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with his role in the robbery of Joyeria El Ruby in June 2024, the news release states.

Federal authorities said Castillo-Delgado and other individuals committed an armed robbery of the store in June of last year, stealing nearly $4,000,000 in jewelry and gold, and “0brutally beat several employees with a firearm during the robbery.” Multiple victims sustained injuries from the attack, prosecutors said.

Suarez Villegas was also charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, cyberstalking and a firearms offense related to the kidnapping, ransom, torture and disfigurement of a victim in October of 2024 in Denver, prosecutors said.

The investigation is being handled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Denver Field Office, and the Denver Police Department, with assistance from the Colombian National Police GAULA ELITE unit and DEA Bogota Country Office - Group 3.