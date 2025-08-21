FBI warning parents cases of criminals using AI to illegally engage with kids online increasing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The FBI is warning parents about new online safety threats targeting students.

FBI Special Agent Eric Burns told Scripps News Colorado Springs cases involving adults posing as children online are happening more often, and sometimes they’ll use artificial intelligence to illegally engage with kids.

“They'll use a voice-over AI to make it sound like they're a kid as well on the receiving end on the gaming platforms,” Burns said. “Also, through the other communication platforms and certainly on the other platforms that kids and everybody uses. WhatsApp, Snapchat, all these different communication platforms that are being used. The criminals are on there too, using AI to make them look like somebody they’re not.”

The FBI said it’s seen a spike in sextortion cases, stemming from children unknowingly interacting with criminals online.

Sextortion involves children and teens being coerced into sending explicit images or videos. Then criminals will threaten children and teens those images will be shared publicly unless they pay money.

Agent Burns said children often feel too ashamed to tell someone they’ve become a victim of sextortion, but it’s important to reach out to a parent or trusted adult immediately.

The FBI also wants kids to know that if you’re the victim of this kind of illegal activity, you’re not in trouble. You're asked to contact them by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI or file a report online if it happens to you or someone you know.