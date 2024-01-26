FBI still seeking information in Littleton bowling alley cold case from 2002

LITTLETON, Colo. – This weekend will mark 22 years since three people were murdered at a Littleton bowling alley, but despite new findings in the case, no new leads have been developed to identify and arrest the culprit in the case.

Robert Zajac, 24, Erin Golla, 27, and James Springer, 30, were shot to death just before midnight on Jan. 27, 2002, as they left the AMF Broadway Lanes in Littleton after closing the bowling alley.

Goll and Springer were employees there and Zajac was a frequent customer, according to the FBI.

Before they left for the night, investigators said all three came into contact with an unknown man who shot them to death during an apparent robbery. A friend picking up one of the victims found them all dead and called police.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark trench coat and driving a late 2000s model pickup truck. He was describe as a bald, white man weighing approximately 220 pounds, measuring about 6 feet tall with a muscular build.

If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI’s Denver Field Office at (303) 629-7171 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

