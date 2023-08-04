Father of 7-month-old in Arvada arrested on suspicion of child abuse following 5-month investigation

ARVADA, Colo. – The father of a 7-month-old in Arvada was arrested this week on suspicion of child abuse following a five-month investigation, according to a spokesperson with the police department.

On March 14, police and firefighters responded to a call of an unconscious 7-month-old infant at a home on Yarrow St. near the intersection with Barbara Ann Dr. The infant was taken to an area hospital and subsequently admitted to the ICU, according to the spokesperson.

An investigation was started and detectives with Arvada PD determined the infant suffered “non-accidental, serious bodily injury while in the care of his father,” 28-year-old Daniel Antonio Sanchez, between March 3 and March 14.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Sanchez was arrested on Aug. 2 without incident on suspicion of child abuse – knowingly/recklessly causing serious bodily injury, a Class 3 felony.

The First Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine final charges in this case.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 4, 8am