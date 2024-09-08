Families of Return to Nature victims learn what potential federal plea agreement for co-owners could look like

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Victims whose loved ones were in the Penrose funeral home Return to Nature, where the owners are accused of abusing nearly 200 bodies, now know what a potential federal plea agreement could look like for co-owners Jon and Carie Hallford.

The Hallfords face federal wire fraud charges, which are different from the state charges related to abusing the bodies.

The families told News5, Denver7's news partner, that a United States attorney told them it's seeking 15 years in prison for each of them under the federal sentencing guidelines.

It was an emotional meeting for every family member who attended. News5 wasn't allowed inside, but we spoke to family members as they were leaving.

They said they have mixed feelings about the plea agreement that is on the table.

Return to Nature victims hear about potential federal plea agreement

"This is the most ridiculous… horrendous… and so many other words," said Crystina Page, a victim.

It's difficult for Page to come up with words to describe her feelings when she thinks about what was done to her son.

"My son laid (in an) inoperable fridge with 43 other victims for four years," she said.

She said her and other victims had originally heard the federal plea agreement would give the Hallfords a six- to eight-year sentence.

"So, hearing 15 (years) was actually a positive thing," Page said. "I was really afraid we are going to walk in here today and hear five or 10."

Bob Johnson came to the meeting because his wife was found inside the funeral home.

"The plea deal was acceptable to me as long as there's some jail time," he said. "Everything is just beyond comprehension, what happened in the building."

The family members told News5 more than five bodies have yet to be identified.

News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home below:



