Fake cop accused of passing counterfeit bills in Arvada

Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 20, 2024
ARVADA, Colo. — Police in Arvada are looking for two suspects, including a man posing as law enforcement, in connection with a string of counterfeit bill incidents.

Police say the two, a man and a woman, have been seen at various businesses around Arvada paying for small purchases with counterfeit $100 bills, receiving most of it back as change in legitimate cash.

The man wears a black tactical vest with "fugitive recovery agent" markings with a neck badge, according to police. He identifies himself as law enforcement searching for a wanted person.

The male suspect, who is a white male between 60-70 years old with a thin build and white hair, has been reported to carry handcuffs and possibly a firearm as well.

The second suspect is described as a younger white female with long brown hair and leg tattoos.

The two often leave the scene in a silver 2002-2007 Buick Rendezvous with a temporary license plate.

Arvada police are asking anyone who recognizes the two suspects, to contact Detective Eaton at (720) 898-6757 or duane@arvada.org reference case# AR23019562.

