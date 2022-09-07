Estes Park man arrested, accused of child sex crimes

DENVER — An Estes Park man was arrested on multiple felony allegations related to child sex crimes.

Kevin Thomas Ryan, 43, was arrested in Longmont on Saturday, according to a statement from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office released Wednesday.

His home, located in the 200 block of Lost Brook Drive in Estes Park, was also searched. Details of what was found were not released.

Investigators also learned that Ryan had sexual contact with a minor and believe there may be additional victims, the sheriff’s office statement said.

The sheriff’s office said that Ryan has been under investigation since September of last year following a tip from the Colorado office of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The tip originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and indicated illegal images had been downloaded using an IP address at Ryan’s home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ryan was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of attempted sexual assault on a child, enticement of a child, internet sexual exploitation of a child, internet luring of a child, and obscenity. A judge set his bond at $45,000.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.