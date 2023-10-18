Englewood police seek man accused of dragging woman by hair out of Burger King

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Englewood are looking for a man they said dragged a woman by her hair out of a Burger King and then disappeared.

Police said the woman walked into the restaurant, located at 900 W. Hampden Avenue, on Oct. 12 around 4 p.m. asking for help.

While in the restaurant, a man came in and dragged her out by her hair and left with her in a black Cadillac Escalade with no visible license plates.

Police believe that this is an incident of domestic violence and are concerned for the safety of the woman.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-761-7410 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-713-9867.