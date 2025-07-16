Englewood police arrest homicide suspect after reports of a fight at city’s civic center

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Police in Englewood have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a fight that ended with person killed and another one injured last week.

The fight happened outside the Englewood Civic Center sometime Friday, according to police.

Once police responded to the scene, they found two victims who had suffered serious injuries during the fight. One of those victims died from their injuries over the weekend, police said.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect connected to the incident and they were arrested Monday, according to police. The suspect – whose identity was not immediately revealed – was booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.