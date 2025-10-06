Englewood officer injured in stabbing at Denny’s restaurant; suspect shot, hospitalized, police say

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — An Englewood police officer was injured and a suspect has been hospitalized following a stabbing at a Denny’s restaurant early Monday morning.

Police were dispatched to the Denny’s located at 275 W. Hampden Ave. on a report of a suspect who had pulled a knife on an employee and tried to stab them before holding up in the bathroom of the diner, according to a news release from the Englewood Police Department.

Shortly after officers arrived and tried contacting the suspect, the man pulled out a knife and charged at the officers, stabbing one of them around the shoulder. Another officer then shot the suspect, and police were able to disarm him.

Officers immediately rendered aid and called for medical assistance. The injured officer was taken to an area hospital where he was treated and released. The suspect is currently being treated for his injuries. His condition was not immediately available.

Once released, the suspect will be taken to the Arapahoe County Jail where he will be held on charges related to the stabbing, according to police.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) was called out to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. Per department policy, the involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is called to call Englewood police at 303-761-7410.