Craig man arrested for allegedly taking photos of women using Steamboat Springs Jimmy John's restroom

MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. — A Craig man was arrested for allegedly taking photos of women while they used the restroom at a Steamboat Springs Jimmy John's location.

Dustin Hyatt, 47, of Craig, was arrested on Thursday for 26 counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification and 25 counts of criminal attempt (invasion of privacy for sexual gratification). All charges are misdemeanors, and his bond was initially set at $1,500, according to the Moffat County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said an investigation began on Feb. 21 after investigators from the All Crimes Enforcement Team (ACET) Task Force learned that Hyatt allegedly possessed "multiple voyeuristic photographs featuring various individuals in a restroom." Investigators learned the photos were taken inside the women's restroom of a Jimmy John's restaurant, located at 1755 Central Park Drive in Steamboat Springs, while he was employed there.

According to the sheriff's office, Hyatt told investigators he "discreetly placed his cell phone beneath the bathroom sink" on 10 separate occasions in mid-2024 to record the women's toilet area. Authorities discovered 51 images involving roughly 33 "distinct victims," the sheriff's office said.

Victims' faces are largely unidentifiable due to the camera's positioning but all appear to be adults, according to the sheriff's office.

Denver7 has reached out to Jimmy John's for comment.

The ACET is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of officers and deputies from the Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff's Office, Steamboat Springs Police Department and Routt County Sheriff's Office.